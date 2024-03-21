Rousey says Prichard and Laurinaitis “can go f*ck themselves”

It was reported by The Wall Street Journal in January of 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

During a “Never Before Told” live signing to promote her new book Our Fight, Ronda Rousey was asked about MMA fighters having real life “beef” and if Rousey had issues with anyone. Here was Rousey’s response…

“In MMA, I originally just started them for publicity, but those other bitches did not get the memo, and so they became personal. And in WWE, it’s all fake – I love them. Except for Bruce Prichard [WWE Executive Director] and John Laurinaitis. They can go f*ck themselves.”

Rousey also said she doesn’t intend on returning to WWE…

“Oh yeah, how much of an absolute shit show it is at the WWE. Because, you know, I don’t have – they can’t hold a sword over my head and, like, hold me hostage with my own career. And I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back. So I can actually say everything that I think and feel, where everybody else that is still held captive by their organization cannot.”

In January, Rousey mentioned Prichard while commenting on McMahon’s resignation from WWE…

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was ‘gone’ before.”

