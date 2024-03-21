Ronda Rousey has no interest in returning to WWE

– During a recent interview to help promote her new book, former WWE star Ronda Rousey revealed that she has no plans to return to the company and wont hold back on her criticism of the WWE.

She said:

“How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can’t hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don’t need anything from them and I don’t intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization.”

Ronda Rousey reveals severe history of concussions led to retirement Full story: https://t.co/SepBbAR9O5 pic.twitter.com/1jZnfpoxlj — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) March 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

