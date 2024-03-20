Thunder Rosa comments on Mercedes’ AEW arrival

– Appearing on Busted Open, Thunder Rosa was asked about Mercedes’ arrival.

“There is a lot of hope that she is going to be a member who brings a difference in the locker room and everything she has accomplished for who she is. She definitely has a lot of influence in the world of entertainment. I think a lot of people are eager to work with her. I include myself. When you have players like that coming into the arena, it will be interesting to see if she will be able to say and do what she said, which is a revolution. I’m excited for it.”

