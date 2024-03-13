QT Marshall confirms talks with WWE

QT Marshall has opened up about his brief AEW departure and confirms talks with WWE:

“I’ve never publicly stated stuff, but like…Man I worked harder than most people at AEW. If that ruffles feathers, I don’t care. I did, I busted my butt for them in hopes that maybe it would lead to more in the ring maybe.

But they’re two separate things, and when we spoke, Tony and I spoke about that, we both were on the same page of…a lot of people think I left because I wanted to become a big star. That’s not what it was at all…”

“I mean, when I spoke to them [WWE], it was a three, four-minute conversation, and [Triple] H kind of just asked me what I wanted to do, and I told him what I liked to do, and we never even got past that point.

I remember the guy that kind of linked me up with them was like ‘Wait, you’re already going back to AEW?’ I said ‘Yeah,’ because I understand what I want to do, and what I want to do, even if I was a full-time in-ring talent at WWE, I couldn’t do all this stuff.

Of course, it’s everybody’s dream to main event WrestleMania, but at the end of the day, that takes a lot of work, a lot of passion, a lot of sacrifice, and so on and so forth.

For the other stuff that I want to do, and what I have going on with the school and stuff, I just think this is the best fit for me, unless it’s something that comes along, and it’s the greatest opportunity, and I can’t say no. But ideally, I’m not in that position, so it’s not something I think about.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

