Notes on this year’s WWE hall of fame class, Brock Lesnar, and Bryan Danielson

– According to a recent report from PWInsider, fans should expect at least one more inductee into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame. The report also stated that “legacy inductees” could make a return for this year’s ceremony. The legacy wing of the Hall of Fame honors legendary figures from wrestling history who may not have received formal induction ceremonies.

-There are “moves being made” within WWE for Brock Lesnar to come back, reports Wrestling Observer radio.

– Bryan Danielson (via SXSW panel) reveals how people in WWE reacted to the Britt Baker/Thunder Rosa 2021 Unsanctioned match:

“One of the things I think Tony as a boss is very good at is being in tune with what wrestling fans want. There was a ton of hoopla backstage in WWE when Britt wrestled Thunder Rosa.

It was bloody, and there was a bunch of people backstage saying ‘Women’s Wrestling should not be like that. This is horrible, all kinds of stuff and we would never do that!’

Except if you’re talking about equal rights, letting women go out there and do some of the things men do. And not only that, that kind of match took Britt and women’s wrestling in AEW to the next level.”

