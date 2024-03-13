Mercedes Moné tweets her location, note on Bayley and Naomi

Bayley & Naomi are in Boston to support Mercedes Moné according to PWInsider.

Mercedes Moné tweeted…

– It’s boss time tonight on Dynamite as the highly anticipated Big Business episode takes place live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a crowd of around 8,000 people. The big news tonight is obviously the arrival of none other than former WWE and IWGP Women’s champion Mercedes Mone, who will be making her debut in front of her hometown. Five matches have been announced for the show including a big title match featuring Samoa Joe vs Wardlow with the AEW World title on the line, Darby Allin vs Jay White, The Young Bucks team up with Kazuchika Okada against Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo, Hook and Chris Jericho vs The Gates of Agony, and Willow Nightingale vs Riho. (thanks to Colin Vassallo)

