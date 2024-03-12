SummerSlam 2024 to be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 3

On his Impaulsive podcast, current WWE United States champion Logan Paul announced that SummerSlam will be held in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Paul, originally from Cleveland, said that WWE wanted him to make the announcement, something which he felt honored. Smackdown on the eve of SummerSlam will also be held in the city at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“Hopefully I get an opponent who I can bring the house down with,” Paul said.

This is the second time that the city of Cleveland will be hosting SummerSlam, having first held the event in 1996.

“The city of Cleveland and WWE have a rich history that spans decades,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “We are excited to bring SummerSlam, SmackDown and a full slate of events to town in partnership with Haslam Sports Group and the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.”

“We’re excited to bring WWE’s SummerSlam to Cleveland Browns Stadium this August and provide the WWE Universe with all our city has to offer,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer David Jenkins. “Hosting this premium live event at our stadium will create tremendous economic impact for the region and further showcases Northeast Ohio and Cleveland Browns Stadium as a terrific option to host major events.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to host WWE this August, as it further strengthens Cleveland’s growing reputation as a premier city to host major events in the U.S.,” said David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. “This year’s SummerSlam is expected to be the largest WWE event ever hosted in Ohio and will bring significant economic impact to our community as it highlights Cleveland’s vibrant downtown, authentic experiences and exciting attractions.”

More information on the ticket on-sale will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/summerslam-2024-presale-registration.

Logan Paul vs LeBron?! @WWE SummerSlam returns to Cleveland on August 3 pic.twitter.com/cgrfl47wBO — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) March 12, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

