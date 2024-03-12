Mandy Rose says she hasn’t hung up her wrestling boots, Anthony Henry injured

– During a recent Monopoly Events Q&A, former WWE star Mandy Rose addressed the possibility of her returning to the ring.

She said:

“I always tell people, I haven’t hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I’m like, ‘I would love to come back,’ if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn’t say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don’t think I’m done wrestling.”

– Anthony Henry has announced that during his DPW National Title Match against Bryan Keith at DPW Live 5, he suffered a broken jaw and that The Workhorsemen won’t be in the AEW Tag Tournament.

