Mandy Rose says she hasn’t hung up her wrestling boots, Anthony Henry injured

– During a recent Monopoly Events Q&A, former WWE star Mandy Rose addressed the possibility of her returning to the ring.

She said:

“I always tell people, I haven’t hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I’m like, ‘I would love to come back,’ if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn’t say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don’t think I’m done wrestling.”

– Anthony Henry has announced that during his DPW National Title Match against Bryan Keith at DPW Live 5, he suffered a broken jaw and that The Workhorsemen won’t be in the AEW Tag Tournament.

I honestly don't know how I will take this. I've never had an injury like this. I don't know what to do without wrestling, and my biggest fear is that it derails any upcoming plans for Drake and I. I may be absent from here for a while. I appreciate all the fans who support us! https://t.co/UhV811VFFI — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 12, 2024

