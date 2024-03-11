Revolution 2024 gets a $1 million gate

The VenuesNow.com website is reporting that last week’s Revolution pay-per-view at the Greensboro Coliseum generated more than $1 million in ticket sales for AEW after an attendance of 16,118.

Scott Johnson, the Greensboro Coliseum Deputy Director said that the average ticket price was $55 for this show and the company made an additional $349,000 in merchandise, noting that most of the merch that were brought in for the event were gone by the end of the night.

That amount averaged to $21.64 average, which Johnson said are in line with a concert.

Apart from that, fans at the event also splashed over $306,000 in food and drink, making it a good night for AEW and the Coliseum.

Johnson said that the Coliseum is home to around four wrestling shows per year split between WWE and AEW.

“They both do tremendously well, they’re big sellers and getting bigger,” he said.

