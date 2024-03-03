AEW Revolution 2024 Coverage



Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Greensboro, North Carolina.

—



AEW TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage (c) (w/Killswitch, Mother Wayne, and Nick Wayne) vs. Daniel Garcia

They lock up and Cage backs Garcia into the ropes. Cage takes Garcia down and applies a front face-lock. Garcia gets free and puts Cage in a side-headlock. Garcia drops Cage with a shoulder tackle, and Cage rolls out of the ring. Cage strategizes with The Patriarchy and gets back into the ring. They lock up again and Cage backs Garcia into the ropes. Garcia backs Cage into the opposite corner, but Cage applies a side-headlock and drops Garcia with a shoulder tackle. Cage runs the ropes, but drops down as he appears to roll his ankle. Garcia walks over, but Cage pokes him in the eye and delivers a neck-breaker over the top rope. Garcia comes back with right hands, but Cage delivers a quick shot and drops Garcia with a neck-breaker for a one count. Cage chokes Garcia over the middle rope and drops him with a snapmare. Cage delivers an elbow strike and rakes Garcia’s face with his fingers.

Garcia fights back with body shots into the corner and climbs up, but Cage ducks under and shoves him to the floor. Cage takes Garcia down with a dive from the top and gets him back into the ring. Cage chokes Garcia over the middle rope and goes for the Killswitch, but Garcia gets free and delivers a chop block. Garcia takes Cage down with a dragon-screw and stomps on his ankle. Garcia applies an ankle lock, but Cage gets free and throws him to the outside. Garcia beats the count back into the ring, but Cage slams him into the ring post and sends him to the floor again. Nick charges at Garcia, but Garcia sends him over the barricade and gets back to the apron at the nine count. Cage and Garcia exchange shots and Garcia takes advantage. Garcia delivers a flying elbow strike and pulls Cage’s shirt over his head. Garcia delivers right hands in the corner and charges, but Cage counters with an elbow shot.

Garcia comes back and takes Cage down, and then gets a roll-up for a two count. Garcia gets another quick two count, but Cage delivers a shot to the midsection. Cage chokes Garcia over the middle rope and goes for a shot on the outside, but Garcia blocks it and kicks Cage into the barricade. Garcia slams Cage into the ring steps and stares down Killswitch and Mother. Garcia gets Cage back into the ring and delivers shots, but Cage goes for the Killswtich. Garcia counters with elbow strikes, but Cage drops him with a reverse DDT. Cage goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out. Cage goes for a diving headbutt, but Garcia dodges it and applies an ankle lock. Cage gets free in the corner, but Garcia slams him with a suplex for a two count. Cage comes back and sends Garcia to the corner, and then distracts the referee as Killswitch delivers a chokeslam. Cage connects with a frogsplash and goes for the cover, but Garcia kicks out at two.

Matt Menard runs to ringside and attacks Killswitch from behind. Menard shoves Killswitch into the ring post, but the Mother gets in his face. Mother tries to slap him, but he stops her. Killswtich grabs Menard from behind, but Menard counters and they brawl up the ramp. Cage goes for the Spear, but his leg gives out and Garcia delivers a piledriver for a two count. Cage goes for the Killswtich, but Garcia rolls through and gets a two count before Cage gets his boot on the ropes. Cage goes for the apron, but Garcia lays over the top rope to stop him. Nick delivers a shot to Garcia, and then Cage delivers the Killswitch for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

—

Lexy Nair is backstage, and she says she spoke to Bryan Danielson moments ago. Nair says Danielson told her that he knows all of Eddie Kingston’s strengths and weaknesses and that he is 100 percent confident that he can make Kingston tap out tonight. Renee Paquette then talks about Kingston. Renee says Kingston has vowed to do everything in his power to get a handshake from Danielson tonight, and had also dedicated tonight’s match to Jun Akiyama.



AEW Continental Crown Championship Match

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Kingston backs Danielson into the corner, but Danielson dodges a shot and delivers a chop of his own. Danielson connects with a quick kick, but Kingston backs him into the corner with body shots. Danielson counters again, but Kingston chops him in the corner. Danielson grabs Kingston’s arm and takes him down, and then delivers kicks on the mat. They exchange shots and brawl to the floor. Kingston gets Danielson back to the apron and delivers a few chops. Danielson dodges the last chop and Kingston hits the ring post. Danielson drops Kingston with a suplex to the floor and gets him back into the ring. Danielson works over Kingston’s hand and delivers a few more shots. Danielson manipulates Kingston’s hand again and then stomps on his arm. Danielson comes off the top, but Kingston catches him and drops him with an exploder suplex.

Kingston chops Danielson and drops him with a DDT for a two count. Kingston applies the Stretch Plum, but Danielson gets free. Kingston grabs him and delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Danielson counters out and takes Kingston to the corner. Danielson delivers a few kicks and goes for a running knee strike, but Kingston dodges it. Danielson drops Kingston and delivers a kick to the back, and then delivers a dragon suplex for a two count. Danielson wrenches Kingston’s arm and delivers chops and kicks in the corner. Danielson puts Kingston up top and climbs, but Kingston drops him with headbutts and right hands. Danielson connects with a running kick and slams Kingston down with a butterfly suplex. Danielson applies the LeBell Lock, but Kingston makes his way to the ropes. Kingston comes back with elbow strikes and follows with an enzuigiri and the Uraken.

Kingston drops Danielson with a Northern Lights Bomb and gets a two count. Kingston delivers another Uraken, but Danielson comes back with the Busaiku Knee. Danielson stomps on Kingston’s head repeatedly, and then locks in a triangle sleeper. Kingston makes it to the ropes, but Danielson delivers a series of kicks. Kingston blocks one and dodges the next, and then drops Danielson with a suplex. Danielson rolls through and delivers a suplex of his own, but Kingston comes right back with another suplex. They exchange shots as they get to their feet, and Kingston takes advantage. Kingston delivers rising knee strikes, but Danielson slaps him in the face a few times. Kingston delivers a jab and follows with quick strikes. Danielson counters with a back-body drop and goes for the Busaiku Knee, but Kingston dodges it and delivers a powerbomb for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Continental Crown Champion: Eddie Kingston

-After the match, Danielson extends his hand for a handshake, but pulls it back as Kingston walks toward him. Kingston turns to leave, but Danielson stops him and finally shakes his hand. Danielson raises Kingston’s hand in the air and leaves the ring as the crowd chants for Kingston.

—

Taz has replaced Nigel McGuinness on commentary.



All-Star Eight-Man Scramble Match

The winner earns a future AEW World Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) vs. Wardlow (w/Adam Cole, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Dante Martin vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) vs. Magnus

All eight guys brawl as the bell ring, and then Jericho, Magnus, Martin, and Hook all get sent to the outside. Archer, Cage, Hobbs, and Wardlow all exchange shots in the ring, and then Archer drops Cage with a boot to the face. Wardlow kicks Hobbs in the face and clotheslines him to the floor. Archer and Wardlow exchange shots, and Archer delivers an elbow strike in the corner. Archer walks the ropes and takes Wardlow down with a moonsault press. Hobbs gets back into the ring, but Archer kicks him in the face and goes for another moonsault, but Hobbs counters with a spine-buster. Cage drops Hobbs with a Death Valley Driver, but Wardlow takes Cage down with a hurricanrana. Jericjo drops Wardlow with the Codebreaker and goes for the cover, but Hook breaks it up. Hook and Magnus exchange shots, and then Jericho and Martin get back into the ring.

Jericho, Hook, Magnus, and Martin all exchange shots and shoulder tackles, and then Jericho dives onto Hobbs on the outside. Martin takes Wardlow down, and then Magnus takes Archer out with dives as well. Hook takes Cage down with a double sledge from the top. Martin and Magnus get back into the ring, and Magnus delivers an enzuigiri. Wardlow and Archer get back into the ring, as do Jericho and Hobbs and Cage and Hook. Martin slams Magnus down, Jericho slams Hobbs down, Wardlow slams Archer down, and Cage slams Hook down, all from the top. Martin connects with a frogsplash on Cage and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Martin delivers a shot to Jericho against the ropes, and then takes Cage out with a dive. Martin takes out everyone else with another dive, and then drops Jericho with a cross-body. Martin goes for the cover, but Magnus breaks it up.

Magnus trips Martin into the ropes and delivers an “area code shot” and gets a two count. Magnus delivers a back-breaker and drops Martin with a corner clothesline. Magnus delivers another shot in the corner and goes up top, but Archer cuts him off with a knee strike. Archer drops Magnus with a hip toss from the top and follows with a chokeslam for a two count. Archer goes for the Blackout, but Jericho cuts him off. Jericho and Magnus drop Archer with a double suplex and then hit a double Lionsault. Jericho goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Hobbs knocks Jericho and Magnus to the floor, and then drops Archer with a flying clothesline. Hobbs follows with a running powerslam, and then delivers a powerslam to Martin for a two count. Cage comes back in with shots to Hobbs, and then slams him down with a back-drop suplex.

Hook gets back into the ring and delivers shots to Cage, but Cage drops him with a clothesline. Wardlow drops Cage with a German suplex, and then drops Archer and Magnus with suplexes as well. Wardlow kicks Martin in the face and drops him with a suplex. Wardlow slams Cage down and goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Hook leaps on his back and locks in Redrum. Wardlow collapses, but Jericho grabs Wardlow and locks him in the Liontamer while Hook still has Redrum applied. Cage kicks Jericho in the head, and then picks Hook up. Jericho kicks Cage in the face and Hook drops him with a suplex. Jericho chops Hook a few times, but Hook comes back with a kick and a suplex. Hook delivers a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Hobbs tosses Hook to the outside and goes for a splash on Jericho, but Jericho dodges and dropkicks Hobbs to the floor.

Jericho goes after Hobbs, but Hobbs drops him with the World’s Most Dangerous Slam on the floor. Hobbs charges at Jericho, but Jericho extinguishes a fog machine in Hobbs’s face. Cage drops Hook with a knee strike in the ring, and then drops him with the F-5. Wardlow gets back into the ring, but Cage delivers a knee strike. Wardlow comes back with a headbutt and drops Cage with a clothesline. Wardlow delivers a powerbomb, but Martin rolls Wardlow up for a two count. Martin slams Magnus down and goes for the cover, but Archer grabs Martin and drops him with a clothesline. Archer sends Martin to the apron, but Martin delivers an enzuigiri and drops Archer with the Redeye for a two count. Wardlow knocks Martin out of the air and sends Archer to the outside. Hook applies the Redrum to Wardlow, but Wardlow slams him down. Wardlow drops Hook with a headbutt and a clothesline, and then delivers the powerbomb to Martin for the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

—

The video package for the feud between Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong airs.



AEW International Championship Match

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett)

Both men get quick near-falls, and then Strong delivers a back-breaker. Cassidy goes to the outside, but Strong follows and delivers chops. Strong delivers a back-breaker on top of the barricade and gets Cassidy back to the apron. Cassidy counters and drapes Strong over the top rope. Cassidy drops Strong with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy delivers a diving cross-body, but Strong comes back and slams Cassidy down. Strong delivers a few back-breakers and follows with a few forearm shots. Strong chops Cassidy in the corner and slams him into the opposite corner. Cassidy comes back with quick strikes and slams Strong’s head into the turnbuckle. Cassidy climbs up, but Strong cuts him off and delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle. Strong wraps Cassidy’s back around the ring post, and then mocks Cassidy with a few kicks.

Strong delivers a chop and Cassidy collapses, but comes right back and goes for a DDT. Strong counters with a rib-breaker and goes for End of Heartache, but Cassidy counters with Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy can’t capitalize, and Strong applies the Strong Hold. Cassidy makes it to the ropes, but Strong delivers a back-breaker and locks in the Strong Hold again. Cassidy counters out and drops Strong with a DDT. Cassidy delivers a diving DDT from the ropes and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Cassidy delivers his kicks and then stomps on Strong. Cassidy delivers Panama Sunrise and goes for the cover, but Strong kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Strong counters with a back-breaker. Cassidy goes for Beach Break, but Strong counters with a rising knee strike. Cassidy comes back with the Orange Punch the Beach Break, but Strong gets his foot on the rope at the two count. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Strong blocks it, delivers End of Heartache, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AEW International Champion: Roderick Strong

-After the match, Taven and Bennett get into the ring with Strong. They circle around Cassidy, but Kyle O’Reilly appears behind them. Strong and O’Reilly smile at each other and hug, and then Bennett gives O’Reilly an Undisputed Kingdom shirt. O’Reilly puts the shirt on Strong’s shoulder and whispers in his ear before leaving the ring.

—

The video package for the feud between FTR and The Blackpool Combat Club airs.



Tag Team Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Harwood and Castagnoli start the match with a lock-up. Harwood applies a side-headlock, but Castagnoli sends him off the ropes. They exchange quick roll-ups and Castagnoli applies a side-headlock this time. Harwood sends him off the ropes and they exchange roll-ups again. Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and pie-faces Harwood in the corner. Harwood comes back with chops and goes for a suplex, but Castagnoli gets to the ropes. Harwood backs Castagnoli into the corner and they slap each other in the face. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts and Harwood delivers chops, and then they exchange slaps again. Castagnoli drops Harwood with another uppercut, and then Moxley tags in. Wheeler tags in, as well, and they exchange quick strikes. Wheeler takes advantage and gets Moxley into the corner. FTR double-team Moxley in the corner, but Moxley comes back and makes the tag to Castagnoli.

Harwood is legal for his team as well, but Castagnoli delivers uppercuts in the corner. Harwood comes back with a few shots, and then takes Castagnoli down. Wheeler tags in and delivers an elbow strike and a dropkick. Wheeler chops Castagnoli in the corner and follows with right hands, but Castagnoli counters and sends Wheeler down onto the apron and to the floor. Moxley slams Wheeler into the barricade, and then crotches him on top of it and delivers a right hand. Back in the ring, Castagnoli delivers a few shots to Wheeler and applies a front face-lock. Wheeler counters with a back-body drop, but Moxley tags in and applies a front face-lock. Moxley transitions into a head-scissors, but Harwood comes in to break it up. Wheeler and Moxley exchange shots, and Castagnoli tag in. Castagnoli kicks Wheeler in the face and goes for the cover, but Wheeler kicks out at one.

Moxley tags back in and delivers more shots to Wheeler, and then Castagnoli stomps on Wheeler on the apron. Moxley puts Wheeler up top and rakes his fingernails into his back. Moxley bites Wheeler’s head and drops him with a superplex for a two count. Castagnoli tags in and delivers a shot to Wheeler. Castagnoli gets another two count and tags Moxley back in. Moxley delivers a shot and presses Wheeler’s head into the turnbuckle with his boot in the corner. Moxley back away, but Wheeler comes out and takes Moxley down. Castagnoli and Harwood tag in and Harwood connects with quick jabs. Harwood delivers shots to Moxley, as well, and then delivers chops and right hands to Castagnoli in the corner. Harwood takes Castagnoli down for a two count, but Castagnoli comes back with goes for the Neutralizer. Harwood gets free and Wheeler tags back in. Harwood goes to the outside and has been busted open.

Castagnoli goes for a back-slide on Wheeler, but Harwood tags back in. Castagnoli drops Harwood with a power slam as Moxley takes Wheeler to the outside. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Moxley tags in and he and Castagnoli drop Harwood with a double Air Raid Crash. Moxley goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Moxley and Harwood exchange shots and Harwood gets a jackknife cover for a two count. Wheeler takes Castagnoli down on the outside, and Harwood gets a back-slide for a two count. FTR slams Moxley with a double-team piledriver and Wheeler takes Castagnoli down again. Harwood goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. FTR go for the Powerplex on Moxley, but Castagnoli cuts Wheeler off. BCC drop Harwood with the Doomsday Device and Moxley goes for the cover, but Wheeler dives onto Castagnoli and breaks up the cover.

All four guys exchange shots, and then Harwood clotheslines Moxley to the floor. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to FTR, but they go for the Shatter Machine. Castagnoli dodges it and Moxley takes Wheeler down with a shot. Castagnoli swings Harwood and Moxley delivers a dropkick. Moxley goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out. Wheeler slams Castagnoli into the barricade, and then Moxley delivers elbow strikes to Harwood on the top rope. Moxley bites Harwood’s head, but Harwood spits in his face and drops him with a right hand. Castagnoli comes back and kicks Harwood in the face, but Wheeler shoves him to the floor again. FTR slam Moxley to the mat and Harwood goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. FTR deliver the Shatter Machine and Harwood goes for the cover, but Castagnoli pulls Harwood out of the ring. Wheeler goes for a dive through the ropes, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut.

Castagnoli drops Wheeler with the Neutralizer on the outside, and then Harwood drops Castagnoli with a piledriver. Harwood gets back into the ring, but Moxley drops him with the Death Rider. Moxley goes for the cover, but Harwood rolls through and gets a two count. Moxley comes back and applies the Bulldog Choke, and then Castagnoli locks Wheeler in a rear choke as well as Harwood passes out.

Winners: Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

—

The video package for the feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm airs.



AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) (w/Luther and Mariah May vs. Deonna Purrazzo

They exchange take downs of each other, and then Storm goes behind with a waist-lock. Purrazzo counters into a wrist-lock, but Storm counters into one of her own. Purrazzo takes Storm down and applies a side-headlock. Storm counters into a head scissors hold, but Purrazzo counters right back and works over Storm’s hand and fingers. Storm makes it to the ropes, but Purrazzo takes her down again. Storm gets back up, but Purrazzo applies a hammer-lock. Storm counters with a side-headlock take down, but Purrazzo counters into a head scissors. Storm gets free and goes for a headlock, but Purrazzo applies a wrist-lock. Storm backs Purrazzo into the corner and delivers a right hand. Purrazzo comes back and goes for an arm-bar, but Storm gets to the ropes. Storm comes back with a right hand, and then they exchange shots. Storm delivers a knee strike, but Purrazzo kicks her in the face and takes her down.

Storm rolls to the outside, but Purrazzo delivers a low dropkick and gets her back into the ring. Purrazzo grabs Storm’s arm, but Storm back her into the corner and delivers right hands. Purrazzo counters and causes Storm to almost crash into the referee, but Storm delivers a low kick to Purrazzo and takes her down. Storm chokes Purrazzo over the middle rope and goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at one. Storm applies a rear choke and drops down onto Purrazzo. Storm stomps on Purrazzo’s chest and delivers a headbutt. Storm follows with an uppercut, but Purrazzo counters with a roll-up for a two count. Storm stomps on Purrazzo and stands on her head. Storm kicks Purrazzo in the head a few times, but Purrazzo comes back with a right hand. Storm delivers a shot of her own, but Purrazzo delivers elbow strikes to the face. Purrazzo drops Storm with a few lariats and kicks her in the midsection.

Purrazzo delivers a running knee strike and drops Storm with a leg-sweep. Purrazzo applies an arm-bar and follows with a kick to Storm’s face. Purrazzo slams storm down and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Purrazzo charges, but Storm trips her into the corner. Storm delivers the hip attack and follows with a DDT for a two count. Purrazzo comes back with a roll-up for a two count, and then Storm applies Break a Leg. Purrazzo rolls out of it and delivers an up kick. Purrazzo kicks Storm off the apron, but Luther catches her. Purrazzo drops them both with a dive from the top, and then gets Storm back into the ring. Purrazzo takes Storm down and applies an arm-bar. Storm counters with a roll-up for a two count, but Purrazzo rolls back over and goes for the Venus De Milo as Luther gets on the apron. Luther distracts the referee as Storm taps, and then May gets on the apron. Purrazzo goes after May, and then Storm takes advantage with a piledriver for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

—

The video package for the upcoming match between Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay airs. Don Callis joins the commentary team for the match.



Singles Match

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Ospreay applies a side-headlock, but Takeshita sends him off the ropes. Ospreay delivers a shot and drops Takeshita with a hurricanrana. Ospreay delivers a chop and slams Takeshita into the corner. Ospreay delivers another chop, but Takeshita comes back with a right hand and they exchange shots. Takeshita delivers the Takeshita-line and follows with an elbow strike in the corner. Takeshita knocks Ospreay down on the top and follows with another elbow strike. Takeshita drops Ospreay with a delayed vertical suplex and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out at one. Takeshita applies a rear choke and connects with a senton for another one count. Takeshita applies a sleeper hold and drops him with an elbow strike. Takeshita drops Ospreay with another elbow strike, but Ospreay comes back with a few chops. Ospreay follows with an uppercut, and then applies an abdominal stretch.

Takeshita counters with a hip toss, but Ospreay comes back with a quick shot and an elbow strike. Ospreay delivers quick elbow strikes and follows with a corkscrew kick. Takeshita goes to the outside, but Ospreay takes him down with a cross-body over the top rope. Ospreay gets Takeshita back into the ring and drops him with a back suplex for a one count. Ospreay kicks Takeshita in the face a few times, and then follows with a chop. Takeshita comes back with a slam, and then sends Ospreay to the outside with a kick. Takeshita drops Ospreay with a dive over the top rope and gets him back into the ring. Ospreay comes back for a bit, but Takeshita drops him with a German suplex for a two count. Ospreay comes back with a Spanish Fly, and they exchange shots on the mat. They fight to their feet and Ospreay drops Takeshita with a hard shot.

Ospreay delivers a rolling elbow strike and delivers a few kicks in the corner. Takeshita counters out and delivers an elbow strike of his own. Takeshita delivers another one, but Ospreay stays on his feet. Ospreay comes back with kicks to the face, but the Takeshita delivers a third elbow strike to take Ospreay down. Takeshita picks Ospreay up, but Ospreay goes for Storm Breaker. Takeshita counters out, but Ospreay drops him with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Takeshita counters with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Takeshita goes for a German suplex, but ospreay counters with an elbow. Takeshita comes back with a lariat, but Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter. Takeshita catches him, but Ospreay gets free and delivers the Os-cutter for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Takeshita counters with a hard shot and gets a two count.

Takeshita puts Ospreay up top, but Ospreay delivers a few shots to cut him off. Takeshita comes back with a leaping headbutt, but Ospreay drops down and kicks Takeshita in the head. Ospreay puts Takeshita up top and goes for a hurricanrana, but Takeshita holds on. Takeshita drops Ospreay with a brain buster on the turnbuckles and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. Takeshita delivers a running knees strike and goes for the cover, but Ospreay gets his arm up at two. Takeshita goes for another knee strike, but Ospreay blocks it and delivers a shot. Ospreay delivers a Stundog Millionaire and follows with a Poison-rana. Ospreay goes for Storm Breaker, but Takeshita counters with a slam. .Ospreay comes back with Hidden Blade and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out at one. Ospreay goes for Storm Breaker, but both men deliver rolling elbow strikes.

Ospreay kicks Takeshita in the face, but Takeshita delivers a lariat. Takeshita goes for a knee strike, but Ospreay counters and delivers a Styles Clash for a two count.

