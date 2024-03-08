Triple H announces two more WWE Hall of Fame names

Triple H has announced that Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda are WWE hall of fame bound:

From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come.

It was an honor to tell the US Express that they're #WWEHOF bound. pic.twitter.com/PT4m7rQVIt

— Triple H (@TripleH) March 8, 2024