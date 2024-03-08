Triple H announces two more WWE Hall of Fame names
Triple H has announced that Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda are WWE hall of fame bound:
From the very first #WrestleMania… to the WWE Hall of Fame.
Mike Rotunda & Barry Windham are a legendary tag team with deep family ties to our business, and their influence will be felt for generations to come.
BREAKING: As first reported by @ringer, The U.S. Express will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!
The hell? Why aren’t they being inducted individually? This is like inducting Flair and Valentine as a tag team. What’s the point?