Triple H announces two more WWE Hall of Fame names

Mar 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H has announced that Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda are WWE hall of fame bound:

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    March 8, 2024 at 11:58 am

    The hell? Why aren’t they being inducted individually? This is like inducting Flair and Valentine as a tag team. What’s the point?

