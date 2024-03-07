Notable name removed from AEW’s roster, NXT Viewership, Paul vs. Tyson, and Cena’s top 5 women wrestlers

– The NXT Roadblock episode on USA Network drew 654,000 viewers, up 84,000 viewers from the previous week and the most-watched episode since January 16. The show drew a 0.16 rating, the same number it did last week and was #14 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. (Ratings credit: SpoilerTV/Colin Vassallo)

– John Cena named Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair as his current top 5 women’s wrestlers.

– Kevin Kelly has been officially removed from the AEW roster page.

– Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a boxing match on July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. The event will be broadcast by Netflix.

