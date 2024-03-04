Heyman announced as the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024

The Associated Press broke the news that Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024 next month.

Heyman is the first inductee announced for the ceremony and there’s no better place for it to happen than in his old stomping grounds of Philadelphia.

The “special counsel” for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has been working for WWE since 2012 and previously had a stint between 2001 and 2006.

Now on April 5, the 59-year-old will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame!

“He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a ‘Wiseman,’ and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer,” wrote Triple H in a post on X. “There’s more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself… with a live microphone in Philadelphia!”

Roman Reigns acknowledged the news by re-posting WWE’s announcement with an index finger emoji.

