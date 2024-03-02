Note on Stratton vs. Naomi, Hardy praises Sting, and a Chris Jericho note

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton‘s time on SmackDown was cut short by almost 10 minutes last night, after The Rock’s promo went long in the segment right before theirs.

This led to Naomi getting her entrance during the commercial break, and the match being cut short.

– Chris Jericho donated $5k to pay for Virgil’s funeral.

– Matt Hardy shares praise for Sting …

Thank you, @Sting, for being an inspiration to generations of pro wrestling performers & fans. Your iconic career deserves every bit of praise it gets as you are an absolute GOAT. As excited as your colleagues & fans are for #AEWRevolution this Sunday, we will miss you immensely. pic.twitter.com/44jJtZDrG8 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 2, 2024

