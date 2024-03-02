Note on Stratton vs. Naomi, Hardy praises Sting, and a Chris Jericho note

Mar 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to a report by Fightful Select, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton‘s time on SmackDown was cut short by almost 10 minutes last night, after The Rock’s promo went long in the segment right before theirs.

This led to Naomi getting her entrance during the commercial break, and the match being cut short.

Chris Jericho donated $5k to pay for Virgil’s funeral.

– Matt Hardy shares praise for Sting

