More On AEW Revolution All-Star Scramble Bout

Many of the competitors for the All-Star Scramble match at this Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view have been revealed.

As noted, Tony Khan announced that the originally planned Meat Madness triple-threat match for Sunday’s PPV was postponed, and in its’ place is an AEW All-Star Scramble multiple-person bout.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite it was announced that Chris Jericho, Wardlow, FTW Champion HOOK, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and two mystery opponents will clash in the scramble.

8-Man All-Star Scramble announced for Revolution!

This is replacing the Meat Madness Match. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/YP0B1q2a5a — (@WrestlingCovers) February 29, 2024

