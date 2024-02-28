AEW News and Notes

– Young Bucks on being Sting’s final opponents: (via SI)

“For [us] to be his last match means a lot. It’s the biggest match of our career, and it’s a moment I didn’t think would happen. This match at Revolution, nobody is more emotional about it than my brother and me.

Although we usually rooted against Sting when we were kids, we always respected his game. It’s a lot of responsibility on our shoulders. Sting has had a legendary career, and it’s up to us to stick the landing. But this isn’t going to be Kobe scoring 60 points on his final night. We’re looking for a shutout.”

– Young Bucks (also via SI.com) comments on Cody Rhodes being WWE…

“Cody (Rhodes) is the face of the WWE now, and it’s cool to see because we always knew how much of a star he was, The founders of AEW will always have a lifetime bond with each other because we all know what we did for wrestling. We talk every week and in a weird way him leaving made us grow more as friends.”

Matt added: “We’re proud of the things we accomplished with Cody and happy to see him rising to the occasion. We’re all rooting for each other.”

– Matthew Jackson (via Sports Illustrated): “I truly believe that one day, we will get our flowers, but, unfortunately, they will be at our gravesides.”

