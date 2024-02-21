Charlotte Flair posts an update video, and a Kayla Braxton note

– On the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka.

Charlotte posted a new video:

– Kayla Braxton has revealed via X that she hasn’t travelled to Perth, Australia for this year’s Elimination Chamber PLE. Braxton is usually the host for PLE pre-show but this time she hasn’t been included in the companies plans.

Wishing my bad ass coworkers a safe trip to Australia! It’s always been a dream of mine to go and I hope I’m on the next trip. In the meantime, if y’all can send a few Kangaroos, Quokkas, Wombats and Wallabies back to me, that would be so appreciated, ya little rippers! pic.twitter.com/1wveeXfihX — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 20, 2024

