Charlotte Flair posts an update video, and a Kayla Braxton note

Feb 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– On the December 8, 2023 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Asuka.

Charlotte posted a new video:

Kayla Braxton has revealed via X that she hasn’t travelled to Perth, Australia for this year’s Elimination Chamber PLE. Braxton is usually the host for PLE pre-show but this time she hasn’t been included in the companies plans.

