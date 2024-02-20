Update on Shotzi’s injury, Kevin Nash asked to attend Sting’s last match

– Kevin Nash Says Sting asked him to attend his last match but cannot due to WWE deal

“He asked me to be a part of it. I just said that because of my positioning with the company, with WWE, I couldn’t. I couldn’t even be there. If I went in the crowd, it would be…He said he wanted me to be there because I was just one of the guys that’s been with him the whole run. He was disappointed. I was disappointed. I knew, I asked. You know when you ask and there’s that three or four-second pause, and it’s just like, ‘Okay…,'” Nash said.

– The match was stopped, and Shotzi was helped to the back. As previously reported, Shotzi was not able to place weight on her injured knee and once Shotzi arrived backstage, it was apparent that she was in a large amount of pain. It was described as “a freak accident.”

Shotzi left the building on crutches. WWE had to fill time as they had 4-6 minutes left in the show, which is why they had Legend fill in for her.

According to Pwinsider, the word making the rounds at Monday Night Raw was that Shotzi was in Birmingham, Alabama, possibly preparing for knee surgery.

