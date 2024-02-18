Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clarks returns to the ring

Patrick Clark, the man formerly known as Velveteen Dream, made a surprise appearance at a Dynasty Wrestling event in Albany, New York.

Clark interrupted the first match and then issued an open challenge to anyone in the back, asking if anyone “wants to be a star tonight.”

Eventually, “American Muscle” Alec Odin did accept his open challenge but Clark defeated him in the main event of the show.

This was Clark’s first wrestling match since December 23, 2020. He was then fired a couple of months later by WWE after several allegations of inappropriate behavior after the #SpeakingOut movement in the previous Summer outed him as courting young, underage boys.

Clark did a video apologizing for his past behavior in January of this year but his apology failed to address the victims of his misconduct as well as mention why he was apologizing for in the first place.

YO ITS PATRICK CLARK (FKA velveteen dream) WTF pic.twitter.com/mkKMxXlOtO — Za’Nief Washington (@zanief_) February 18, 2024

In the main event, American Muscle Alec Odin answers Velveteen Dream open challenge. pic.twitter.com/ibt5xyZkIB — Headlocked Comics – NEXT: Stockton Winter (@HeadlockedComic) February 18, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

