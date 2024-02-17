Triple H Says Bron Breakker Has “Unlimited Potential” On SmackDown

Bron Breakker has arrived.

The Wolf Dogs member and one-half of the NXT World Tag-Team Champions signed with the blue brand on the WWE main roster, as seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

After the show wrapped up this week on FOX, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to comment on the arrival of Bron Breakker on the WWE main roster.

“Unlimited potential, an already impressive resume… and he’s got that dog in him,” he said. “Welcome to SmackDown, Bron Breakker! This is a big one.”

Unlimited potential, an already impressive resume… and he’s got that dog in him. Welcome to #SmackDown, @bronbreakkerwwe! This is a big one. pic.twitter.com/zCsOz75Gxd — Triple H (@TripleH) February 17, 2024

