Stephanie McMahon knew everything that was going on with Ashley Massaro, friend says

Former WWE co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon was implicated in the Ashley Massaro rape story by one of Massaro’s friends, Cara Pipia, who yesterday appeared on Banfield on NewsNation and said that Stephanie knew everything about what was going on with Massaro.

Pipia said that Massaro talked with Vince McMahon many times after she was raped and sodomized in Kuwait while on WWE tour at a U.S. military base and McMahon allowed his daughter Stephanie to take his place in talks to make Massaro feel more comfortable discuss what happened.

“They just played with her. Everything that Stephanie made her feel comfortable, safe, as soon as they walked into this boardroom meeting, she was on her own. She was threatened, there was no compassion,” Pipia said.

During the meeting, which included Stephanie, Vince, and other top WWE executives, Massaro was told that the rape story had to stay under wraps not to damage WWE’s relationship with the U.S. military.

Pipia added that the only person who showed some compassion was the WWE doctor at the time, who was sympathetic to her, but had no pull.

Cara Pipia, friend of Ashley Massaro, a former WWE star who accused Vince McMahon of covering up an alleged rape, joined #Banfield to discuss the allegations made. MORE: https://t.co/UH9s3sC401 pic.twitter.com/Ep927Xrxgb — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 15, 2024

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

