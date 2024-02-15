Jeff Hardy Knocked Out By Sammy Guevara During AEW Rampage Taping (Video)

Jeff Hardy had a tough night in the office on Wednesday.

After being relegated back to a match on AEW Rampage against Sammy Guevara following multiple appearances on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks, “The Charismatic Enigma” was legitimately knocked out.

Hardy took a top-rope spot from Guevara, who landed on him in violent fashion with his knee to the head of the wrestling legend in the bout taped for this Friday night’s AEW Rampage.

Check out video footage from fans at the taping below.

This is why AEW needs a performance center… Hopefully Jeff Hardy is alright! pic.twitter.com/kiaZzt4gJu — Crossman (@TheCrossman25) February 15, 2024

