QT Marshall reportedly returning to AEW, plan for Jade Cargill scrapped

– QT Marshall is coming back to AEW.

According to Fightful Select, Marshall and AEW worked out their previous issues and he’ll be coming back in the previous VP role that he held backstage. However, it is noted that he will NOT be returning as an in-ring talent. He is free to wrestle for companies outside of AEW except for WWE.

Marshall is not back yet, but did agree to a new deal with AEW a couple of weeks ago. He departed toward the end of 2023, with multiple reports claiming that it was due to differences in creative vision for AEW going forward.

– PWInsider reports plans for Jade Cargill to be in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match may have scrapped.

The original plan would have seen her win the “Last Chance Battle Royal” on SmackDown. As of Monday, word was this plan may change.

