Tony Khan says AEW has a great safe workplace for both men and women

Speaking to Amy Kaplan of Fansided MMA, AEW President Tony Khan detailed how AEW has a great safe work environment when he was asked what is the company doing to protect women in the sport.

Khan said that they try to create a safe locker room environment for everyone – both men and women – and the good bond they share backstage makes it a great locker room.

“I think everybody knows there’s a support system there. There are a lot of channels,” Khan responded. “I think everybody feels very good about having a safe place and a safe workplace, and there are people you can talk to.”

He said that there are people in the office and even certain wrestlers who are available to speak to and for them, that’s the most important thing.

“In any office of any workplace, it’s just having a lot of people that will listen and want to make the company a good, safe place to work,” he continued.

Khan did not want to get involved in the “terrible allegations” against WWE and said he could not comment on those legal matters.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

