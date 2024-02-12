Orange Cassidy on his evolution as a professional wrestler

Orange Cassidy was recently a guest on The Mark Hoke Show Pro Wrestling Podcast. Orange Cassidy mentioned that his evolution as a professional wrestler was by design. He also is convinced that his skills were constantly challenged by top talents like Chris Jericho and more.

“Yeah, I also think it was by design. Like, I did what I had to do to get the job done and when people start to understand your strategy or what you do in the ring, you have to change it up. I also think it’s, I’ve been challenged a lot from Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Adam Cole. And then the Intercontinental Championship run that I am on now. That first match with Jon Moxley changed something within me. He brought it out of me. It’s the things that I need to do to continue to be successful.”

The current AEW International Champion also claimed that he would not have become as successful in his career if AEW did not exist.

“I don’t know if I were in another place or in another company that I would be able to go through that transformation. I think people have this idea about someone like me as a comedy wrestler that… And I hate the word ‘Comedy Wrestler’. But they say that and then that’s the one-note joke I do for however long I could do that one note.”

“Until you get sick of me and I leave. And I’m very grateful that I have a company like AEW and Tony Khan that saw that we can show a wide variety of who Orange Cassidy is. And I feel it’s important. I treat professional wrestling very seriously. And I consider it an art form. And I do think that, when you look at something or see something that’s art, you should feel all emotions. You know, sadness, happiness, and I try to do whatever I can to make those emotions come through. And if AEW were to not exist, I don’t think I’d be able to do that.”

