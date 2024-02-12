KC Chiefs with the WWE championship belt (video), plus notes on Riddle, Slamovich, and more

– Combat 1 Wrestling officially announced that Matt Riddle as the new 1 World Champion after he triumphed over Atrocity Krule in their recent event.

– The Kansas City Chiefs partying with the WWE Championship.

– Masha Slamovich defeated Jordan Oliver in the finals of the Jersey J Cup and also became the new JCW Champion.

Congratulations to Masha Slamovich on her history making victory at the 2024 #JerseyJCup! She is now the new @JerseyCW World Champion. Congrats to Jordan Oliver on his 1 year run as JCW Champion and taking the title around the world! You can watch the replay NOW on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/8DpWnXogEi — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 11, 2024

– New Japan has announced that on May 11, they will be heading to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for Resurgence.

A HUGE announcement just made at #njnbg! May 11, #njpwSTRONG's California home turf sees Resurgence hit the @ToyotaArena for the first time! Stay tuned for more details and tickets!#njresurgence pic.twitter.com/P6JyHDU18J — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 11, 2024

