KC Chiefs with the WWE championship belt (video), plus notes on Riddle, Slamovich, and more

– Combat 1 Wrestling officially announced that Matt Riddle as the new 1 World Champion after he triumphed over Atrocity Krule in their recent event.

– The Kansas City Chiefs partying with the WWE Championship.

Masha Slamovich defeated Jordan Oliver in the finals of the Jersey J Cup and also became the new JCW Champion.

– New Japan has announced that on May 11, they will be heading to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for Resurgence.

