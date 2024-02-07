Scott D’Amore fired

PWInsider reports the decision to fire Scott D’Amore came directly from Anthem owner Len Asper.

TNA parent company Anthem Sports and Entertainment will be stepping in and taking a much larger role in the day to day management and strategies of the promotion.

TNA will now be folded into Anthem’s entertainment arm going forward, as opposed to existing in its own corner of the company.

The idea is that this will allow TNA to become embraced more by Anthem and have a stronger synergy, in order to maximize what each side has to offer the other.

As part of that integration, D’Amore has been removed from power and is gone, effective immediately.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

