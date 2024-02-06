Bischoff on AEW: “I just can’t take anything AEW seriously right now”

Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Tony Khan’s big announcement on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. The speculation is that the announcement will be a Dynamite date in Boston for the arrival of Mercedes Mone, the signing of Mone or the signing of Kazuchika Okada. Here are the highlights:

On Tony Khan’s big announcement:

“And just like everything else that we’ve seen out of AEW, a week later, it won’t matter. Because it’s not going to grow the audience and all of this hype and all the anticipation of the big super surprise or whatever it is. When it’s all said and done. All three of Tony’s shows combined won’t equal one Monday Night Raw writing.”

On AEW needing to make a big change:

“I’m sorry. I just can’t take anything AEW seriously right now unless there’s a big change, like we were talking about earlier, and creative. It just is what it is. Nothing’s gonna change. It’s the audience’s continuing to deteriorate. Their live event gates are continuing to deteriorate. They’re having a hard time putting 3000 people in a dynamite live dynamite. Having a hard time finding 3000 people willing to go on a two-for-one basis. Come on. It is what it is. And I know you have a different relationship there. Aaron, you’re a kinder, gentler person than I am, just by nature. I’m just like, I see it. I can’t take anything they do or say seriously, including the big announcement. “

