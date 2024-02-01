Speculation on Tony Khan’s big announcement

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan has a “big” announcement scheduled for the February 7th edition of AEW Dynamite. It has been speculated that the announcement could be related to either Kazuchika Okada or Mercedes Mone being signed.

In regards to Mercedes heading to AEW, Fightful Select noted the following…

“What we have heard from numerous talent is that they’ve been told within the company and from those close to Mercedes that the working plan in All Elite Wrestling is for her to physically appear for the company in March, likely after the Revolution PPV. We have not been told when she could make an in-ring wrestling debut for the company.”

Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com also reported that Mercedes is expected to debut for AEW in March.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

