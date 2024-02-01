NXT stars scheduled for Smackdown, Bruce Prichard to have surgery

Feb 1, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWInsider reports Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are all slated for this Friday’s Smackdown taping in Birmingham, Alabama.

Bruce Prichard is having triceps surgery.

The news was revealed on Thursday’s ‘Something to Wrestle With’ podcast by co-host, Conrad Thompson

“Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday,” Thompson wrote on his X page.

Prichard underwent shoulder surgery this past December. He also had rotator cuff surgery 2022.

