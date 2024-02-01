NXT stars scheduled for Smackdown, Bruce Prichard to have surgery
– PWInsider reports Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are all slated for this Friday’s Smackdown taping in Birmingham, Alabama.
– Bruce Prichard is having triceps surgery.
The news was revealed on Thursday’s ‘Something to Wrestle With’ podcast by co-host, Conrad Thompson
“Bruce is having triceps surgery this morning. We hope to record Saturday,” Thompson wrote on his X page.
Prichard underwent shoulder surgery this past December. He also had rotator cuff surgery 2022.