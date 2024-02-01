Notes on Marty Jannetty, Adam Copeland, and Wardlow

– Former WWE superstar Marty Jannetty announced via his official Facebook page that doctors have told him that his leg needs to be amputated as soon as possible. In addition to that, the same day, he found out from his brother via phone call that his sister had passed away.

– Adam Copeland on monopoly in wrestling and importance of AEW: (via SI)

“Any time there is more than one place to ply your trade, that’s good for everyone who is part of that trade. A monopoly is never a good idea. That goes for me as a consumer, too. As a consumer, I want more choices. That’s why AEW is great. It’s so cool to see different wrestling. This is really special, and I’m having a blast being here.”

– Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio: “Wardlow says he is fine. I have been told that it’s not fine. What I was told was is that he’s getting checked out tomorrow, They think it’s possible a torn meniscus but that he dodged a bullet and it wasn’t much worse and he’ll probably be alright, but he definitely is not fine.”

