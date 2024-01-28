How Jordynne Grace’s appearance with WWE came about

– WWE had previously reached out to outside companies about possible entrants in the match. They contacted TNA this past weekend and Jordynne Grace’s appearance was handled by TNA.

She had a physical and blood work done on Monday, then flew to Florida on Thursday to take part in rehearsals. WWE sources said that TNA and Grace were “easy to deal with” during the process.

Words couldn’t do my feelings justice about any of this. Overwhelmed by the love. That being said, this would never happen on my home turf, @BiancaBelairWWE. pic.twitter.com/VAWN0Vxlf0 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 28, 2024

“Jordynne Grace coming over here from TNA, their champion. I wanna thank them for allowing her to be here and participate in the Royal Rumble. I thought she had a spectacular showing tonight. She is an amazing talent and it’s exciting to be able to branch out. I’m not gonna use all the cliched terms about what door people go through because I think it’s stupid and silly, but, partnerships and opportunities like this come along for some people once in a lifetime. I’m glad she had that opportunity, well deserved. She’s an incredible talent.”

– Triple H (via post Royal Rumble media scrum)

