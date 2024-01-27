Tony Khan says 2024 is the next 2021 for AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has proclaimed on X that 2024 AEW is the next 2021 AEW.

2021 was especially a very successful year for the promotion, with the arrival of many stars including the likes of CM Punk, Adam Cole, Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson.

The company is hopeful that Kazuchika Okada will be joining the promotion in the next few weeks after announcing that he is leaving New Japan Pro-Wrestling and it’s believed that Mercedes Mone has already signed a deal with AEW and will be debuting very soon after wrapping up some other commitments.

This year, AEW also has to renegotiate their media rights and they are expecting a larger increase for their television shows.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

