Initial response within WWE regarding McMahon’s resignation, Rousey comments

– The initial response within WWE to Vince McMahon’s resignation was a mix of “relief” and “happiness” – depending on who you speak with, according to PWInsider.

There are some who feel that McMahon got what was coming to him based on the allegations in the lawsuit filing by Janel Grant.

There are also some who are glad that McMahon is now distanced “officially” from WWE, as he was, as one source commented, “a black cloud hanging over everything even though he wasn’t involved in anything.”

– Ronda Rousey weighs in on the Vince McMahon scandal…

Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) January 27, 2024

