Updates on Jack Perry, PAC, and Revolution ticket sales

– Jack Perry’s attorney Michael Dockins filed trademark with the USPTO for the purposes of merchandise services on January 24 “Scapegoat”, the latest nickname he debuted earlier this month in NJPW.

– The Wrestling Observer reports PAC, who has been at AEW shows and getting medical treatment, is hoped for to be back in a short period of time.

– As of two days ago, AEW Revolution has only 34 tickets available to purchase. Current ticket count is at 15,399.

