Updates on Jack Perry, PAC, and Revolution ticket sales

Jan 26, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jack Perry’s attorney Michael Dockins filed trademark with the USPTO for the purposes of merchandise services on January 24 “Scapegoat”, the latest nickname he debuted earlier this month in NJPW.

– The Wrestling Observer reports PAC, who has been at AEW shows and getting medical treatment, is hoped for to be back in a short period of time.

– As of two days ago, AEW Revolution has only 34 tickets available to purchase. Current ticket count is at 15,399.

