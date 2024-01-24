Cena wants his final match in London, Copeland vs. Suzuki note, Daniels in DEFY

– DEFY Wrestling has an announced that on Friday, February 9th Christopher Daniels will face Curry Man.

[ BREAKING ] CURRY MAN seeks to bring back his friend RANDY MYERS by beating DANIELS – with SOVEREIGN chained outside the ring!! DEFY SEVEN

FRI, FEB 9 | 8PM | 16+ | Historic Washington Hall [ Standing Room Only]

️: https://t.co/DFWDGOJ8Jj#MatchDropMonday — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) January 22, 2024

– For the second straight week, Tony Khan has confirmed via Twitter/X, the match between Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki will be commercial free.

– John Cena has revealed that he wants his final match to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they’re the best & fans in London specifically they will let you know how they feel & I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent but if I could choose a venue it’d be the O2 in London.”

(Interview w/The One Show on BBC)

