Cena wants his final match in London, Copeland vs. Suzuki note, Daniels in DEFY

Jan 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– DEFY Wrestling has an announced that on Friday, February 9th Christopher Daniels will face Curry Man.

– For the second straight week, Tony Khan has confirmed via Twitter/X, the match between Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki will be commercial free.

John Cena has revealed that he wants his final match to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“Fans in the UK, WWE fans, they’re the best & fans in London specifically they will let you know how they feel & I don’t think I’ll be able to choose my opponent but if I could choose a venue it’d be the O2 in London.”

(Interview w/The One Show on BBC)

