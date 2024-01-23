Report: Kevin Patrick out of Smackdown commentary team

Multiple insiders are reporting that Smackdown announcer Kevin Patrick has been removed from his position and will no longer be calling the show. His future with WWE remains unknown at this point.

Patrick called Raw with Corey Graves and then was moved to Smackdown a few months ago and had help from Michael Cole. Adding Cole with Patrick was seen as a way to help Patrick get better at his job but that apparently didn’t work out, as a lot of criticism was thrown at the Irish commentator after Cole was moved exclusively to Monday Night Raw.

He has been working with WWE since 2021, starting as a backstage interviewer first and then moving to commentary at ringside for Raw and Smackdown.

No replacement has been named as of yet.

