Dana Brooke says WWE didn’t believe in him

Ash By Elegance (Dana Brooke) On Who reach out to join TNA and says WWE didn’t believe in her

On why she feels WWE released her:

“I honestly think they (WWE) didn’t believe in me. You know, producers, T.J. (Wilson) was a very big advocate for me and he would always be like, ‘Dana can do it, Dana can do it, Dana can do it’ and it just, it wasn’t happening and I wasn’t that girl. I wasn’t the girl that they were trying to push to that next level. I was the one that I was always given to take the pin fall and I was okay with it, thinking in my mind, there’s gonna be a shot. There’s gonna be that next time and there just never was that next time. I fought so hard. I’ll never forget this and I think it was 2018 or ‘19 in the Money in the Bank match where I wanted to hang from the briefcase and swing from it and fall and a pile of girls catch me and they’re like, ‘No, no, no. That’s a little too dangerous.’ I’m like, ‘Do you not know I was in gymnastics for 18 years and the bars are this high. I would do double backflips and layoffs out from underneath the bars. I promise you, I’m okay. Just let me do it. It will be a wow factor’ and I just don’t think that they had the confidence in me.”

On speaking with Trinity and Mickie James about going to TNA:

“Trinity was a co-worker of mine back in WWE and I love the progression she had made. She was actually one of the girls I had spoken with. before making an appearance on TNA and she’s like, ‘Girl, this is the place for you. You have so much untapped potential that TNA will be able to bring it out in you.’ Another person that I had spoken with was Mickie James and Mickie was like, ‘This is the place. You have so much potential and TNA is gonna bring it out of you and you have a locker room of badass women to perform with.”

