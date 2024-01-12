Bayley on Dakota Kai returning, Update on Gable Steveson’s WWE status

– Bayley (via the Gabby AF podcast):

“When Dakota Kai comes back, we need to find her a title to go after. Maybe she can take the NXT Women’s title. We want to be a faction that’s full of champions.”

– Prior to the January 5th edition of WWE Smackdown, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson defeated Cedric Alexander in a dark match. According to PWInsider.com, Steveson is booked for the next few Smackdown events but he is not currently in the creative mix for the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match.

In a video published to the University of Minnesota Gophers’ Twitter/X account, coach Brandon Eggum provided an update on Steveson…

“Quick update on Gable Steveson. Unfortunately, he will not be able to compete for us this season. He is a great competitor. He’s always wanted to compete for the University of Minnesota. But ultimately, the WWE would prefer that he’s solely focused on his professional wrestling career at this time. So whenever he’s not at the WWE Performance Center down in Florida, he’s up here in our realm working with our heavyweights which is awesome. We just can’t thank him enough for the impact he’s had on our program. We’ve loved following him and watching him compete on the mat, he’s amazing and now we’re excited to watch him in his WWE career so, thank you Gable Steveson from our program and from all the Gopher fans across the country and the world and we look forward to watching you in your career here moving forward.”

