Will Ospreay confirms he turned down WWE

According to Ospreay, though, AEW wasn’t always a guarantee. He said there was an offer from WWE on the table. Ultimately, AEW had a better offer and Ospreay trusts Tony Khan. He has worked under Khan about 10 times now, including being part of the first Forbidden Door event.

He said, Khan respects him and gives him the time he wants for his matches. “I want to know what I’m doing within the ring, and the rest, for me, is easy,” he said. “What more could you want from a boss?”

“There’s something for me to climb, there’s something for me to build upon. That first match with Chris Jericho, who is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world, was probably the biggest star in the company at that time.

I want to progress from that. I want to see what other bucket [list items] I can tick. I want to go for championships. I want to go for world titles. I want to see what I can actually do because I’ve never been put in these situations.

New Japan is a sports-based wrestling product, it isn’t really known for its on-screen personalities. So this is all new for me and I just want to test myself. I want to try my very best to swim in waters I’m not very sure of, so for me, this is all a challenge.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

