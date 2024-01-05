Felony charge against Liv Morgan dropped

The felony charge against Liv Morgan, stemming from her December 14 arrest following a traffic stop, has been dropped. An announcement of no information was filed in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida dated January 2 by the State Attorney.

An Assistant State Attorney in Sumter County told The National Desk, “In order to prove the charge possession of THC, the State is required to prove that the THC came from synthetic sources and was not derived from plant sources. No labs in the State of Florida perform such tests, so we remanded it to county court as Possession of Cannabis.”

Morgan still faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of 20 grams or less of cannabis. Her next court date is February 20.

