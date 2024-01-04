Jody Threat added to TNA Hard to Kill Knockouts Ultimate X Match

The third entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is set.

On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Jody Threat is the third official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first two entrants in the bout were Gisele Shaw and Xia Brookside.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Ouuuuu me likey…

TNA TNA TNA

LFG@IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/pPz7rUXGib — Jody Threat (@JodyThreat) January 3, 2024

