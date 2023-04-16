Jody Threat

Real name: Jody Gyivicsan

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 141 lbs.

From: Toronto, Canada

Date of birth: ???

Pro debut: October 2017

Trained by: Josh Alexander

Finishing move: F416

Biography

– In her debut match, Threat defeated JT Kirk, The Cadet, Xavier Jones, Solo & Roach in a 6-Way Match for Ontario’s CPW promotion

– On January 20, 2018, Threat replaced Mark Wheeler and teamed with Holden Albright to defeat Patient 705 & Lily, retaining Wheeler & Albright’s BW400 North Tag Team Titles

– On December 8, Threat defeated Violet Lee, Beautiful Beaa & Seleziya Sparx to become the first BW Womens Champion

– On January 26, 2019, Threat defeated Shilo to retain the BW Womens Title

– On March 8, 2019, Threat won the DPW Tournament Of Roses, defeating Joseline Navarro in the final, to become the first DPW Champion

– On April 12, Threat defeated Allysin Kay to retain the DPW Title

– On May 10, Threat defeated Gabriel Fuerza to retain the BW Womens Title

– Threat travelled to Europe in July 2019, working for several primarily UK-based promotions

– On August 30, Threat defeated Nevaeh to win the CLASH Womens Title

– On September 7, Threat defeated Addy Starr to retain the BW Womens Title

– On September 27, Threat defeated Heidi Katrina to retain the CLASH Womens Title

– On October 11, Punk Rock Pussycats (Threat & Allie Kat) won the Terry Ann Gibson Memorial Tag Team Tournament, defeating Fight Or Flight (Vaughn Vertigo & Gabriel Fuerza) in the final

– Threat debuted for SHIMMER at Volume 115, losing to Shazza McKenzie

– On December 7, Threat defeated Allie Kat to retain the BW Womens Title

– On July 16, 2021, Threat defeated Barry Wire to win the BYP Hardcore Title

– Later that day, Threat defeated Jeremiah Goldman to regain the DPW Title and went on to defend it against Hannah Henderson

– On October 29, Threat defeated Delilah Doom to win the IHPW Womens Title

– On January 14, 2022, Threat defeated Christi Jaynes to retain the IHPW Womens Title

– On May 26, Threat defeated Big Game Leroy, Erica Leigh, Edith Surreal, Freddie Mercurio & King Crab to win the Demand Lucha Openweight Title

– On Septemeber 9, Threat defeated Allie Katch to become the first WPW Womens Champion

– The next day, Threat defeated Taryn From Accounting to retain the WPW Womens Title

– Threat appeared on AEW Dark Elevation on October 12, losing to Athena

– On October 20, Threat defeated Dream Girl Ellie to retain the Demand Lucha Openweight Title

– On December 9, Threat defeated Blair Onyx to retain the WPW Womens Title

– The next day, Threat defeated Reverso to win the BW Heavyweight Title, but immediately lost it to Kyle Boone

– On December 15, Threat defeated Ray Lyn to retain the Demand Lucha Openweight Title

– On January 26, 2023, Threat defeated Masha Slamovich & Tootie Lynn to retain the WPW Womens Title

– On February 16, Threat defeated Jimmy Lloyd to retain the Demand Lucha Openweight Title

– On March 3, Threat defeated Laynie Luck to retain the WPW Womens Title

– On April 10, it was announced that Threat had signed with Impact Wrestling, having made her debut on the April 6 episode of Impact