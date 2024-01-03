Strowman on Wyatt helping him, Muta’s daughter debuts, & the new IWGP Global Heavyweight title belt

– Braun Strowman (via The Ranveer Show) revealed how Bray Wyatt helped him when was on the main roster:

“When I got called up on the main roster, I didn’t have enough money to pay for my hotel rooms. So for the first month, Bray paid for everything for me. He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms…..”

– The Great Sakuya (Kayfabe) daughter of The Great Muta made her debut today.

The Great Sakuya, "The Princess of The Demon World". pic.twitter.com/9V9LJ7xGZ0 — Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨\) (@Hi5ame) January 2, 2024

– The IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship has finally been unveiled!

Ospreay vs Moxley vs Finlay tomorrow for this belt.

WOW! The new IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship is unveiled and will be crowned tomorrow at #njwk18. pic.twitter.com/ZGg3WCkcvg — Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) January 3, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

