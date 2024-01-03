Strowman on Wyatt helping him, Muta’s daughter debuts, & the new IWGP Global Heavyweight title belt

Jan 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Braun Strowman (via The Ranveer Show) revealed how Bray Wyatt helped him when was on the main roster:

“When I got called up on the main roster, I didn’t have enough money to pay for my hotel rooms. So for the first month, Bray paid for everything for me. He bought me food, he paid for my hotel rooms…..”

– The Great Sakuya (Kayfabe) daughter of The Great Muta made her debut today.

– The IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship has finally been unveiled!

Ospreay vs Moxley vs Finlay tomorrow for this belt.

