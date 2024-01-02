Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark’s full apology

Patrick Clark, the man formerly known as Velveteen Dream in NXT, dropped a near five-minute apology video following a controversial few years that led to his firing from WWE, asking for forgiveness and admitting he was wrong.

“I take full accountability for my behavior over the last three years of my life,” Clark said. “When narratives were written about me, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what was written about me. It doesn’t matter what was said about me. It doesn’t matter what’s on the internet about me. I was wrong.”

Clark apologized to WWE for any unwanted attention and negative press, to the WWE fans, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Shawn Michaels, his best friend Tehuti Miles, now known as Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and his family.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I recognize that I was losing myself and I apologize to anyone that I lost along the way, anyone that I upset or offended because of my behavior. Man, I’m sorry and I hope you all forgive me. Thank you,” Clark continued.

Clark was released from his WWE deal in May 2021 after several allegations of inappropriate behavior after the #SpeakingOut movement in the previous Summer outed him as courting young, underage boys.

His apology failed to address an apology to the victims of his misconduct as well as mention why he was apologizing for in the first place.

The full apology and video can be read and seen below.

As you’ve probably seen or heard over the course of the last few years, I want to apologize for my behavior. Both professionally and personally, I always preach to those closest to me about the power of accountability and responsibility, and I take full accountability for my behavior over the last three years of my life.

When narratives were written about me, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what was written about me. It doesn’t matter what was said about me. It doesn’t matter what’s on the internet about me.

I was wrong.

And because of that, I need to apologize to a few people.

First, I want to apologize to the WWE organization. I want to apologize to the WWE organization for any unwanted attention and negative press that I brought to your brand and your product.

I want to apologize to the WWE fans and the Velveteen Dream fans because when you hear the name Velveteen Dream, it should have only been spoken about in a productive and positive light, not the name Patrick Clark as another statistic of what happens when talent and opportunity meet immaturity. That’s not what you spend your hard earned money on, that’s not what you invest your time and your money in. When you look on the TV and come to the shows, you should escape reality, and not have to deal with mine.

I want to apologize to the WWE and the fans.

I want to apologize to Paul Levesque. Paul, you are such an understanding and patient man and leader and getting the opportunity to work with you and learn from you, I get the sense of what makes you who you are and how you’ve been able to handle the responsibility of being in the public light for such a long time. I want to apologize to you Paul, I’m sorry.

I also want to say I’m sorry to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, it’s still beyond me that I’ve had the opportunity in this lifetime to learn from you, to have your mentorship and guidance, and I apologize if you feel like you’ve wasted your time and your energy investing into me…you have not. I’m still a work in progress, I’m still learning, and I remember all of the lessons that you’ve taught me. Shawn, I’m sorry.

My best friend, Tehuti Miles. I want to apologize to you because before you were tied to me publicly for the support you have given me and continue to give me, your resume was impeccable and I apologize for any smudges that I may have put on that resume because of my behavior. You’re the last person that should have to deal with anything like that and I’m sorry man.

I want to apologize to my family, my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister, my nieces and my nephews, because you may read things, you may hear about things, you may be confronted by people you don’t know and you might feel the need to explain yourselves on my behalf.

I just want you to know that you do not have to do that, ever. No one should have to explain anything for Patrick Clark. No one should have to trend because of Patrick Clark. No one should have to answer the questions of where is Patrick now, what did Patrick do, what happened with Patrick. That’s not your responsibility and I don’t want you to have to feel burdened with that responsibility, that’s my responsibility and I apologize to you all for any negative energy that has had to come your way because of me.

I want to apologize to the fans, and those in my personal and professional life that I have affected by my behavior. I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I recognize that I was losing myself and I apologize to anyone that I lost along the way, anyone that I upset or offended because of my behavior.

Man, I’m sorry and I hope you all forgive me.

Thank you.

Patrick Clark aka Velveteen Dream with an apology video surrounding his actions over the last few years pic.twitter.com/jtdkWIiKd2 — That’s Freakin’ Wrestling Podcast (@ThatsFNW) January 2, 2024

