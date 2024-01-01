AEW turns five!

AEW turned five years old today as it was on January 1, 2019 when The Elite – Cody Rhodes, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks – revealed the promotion’s name during an episode of Being The Elite on YouTube.

The foursome were in front of the Tokyo Dome as they huddled together getting excited looking at their phones. The camera then moves closer behind Cody and the Jacksons and they lifted their phone up to show the Double or Nothing pay-per-view logo, AEW’s first-ever PPV.

Page, standing across them, tells them that his phone says something different and he turns the phone around to unveil the AEW logo.

Happy birthday, AEW!

