Notes on Serena Deeb, Samoa Joe, and Mercedes Mone

Dec 31, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Samoa Joe in the media scrum announced that AEW is starting a partnership with WB Games. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, starring Joe, there will be cross-promotion with them and AEW, game coming out at the end of next month.

– Samoa Joe also tweeted:

Serena Deeb returns. An amazing vignette of Deeb was shown last night during AEW “World’s End”.

– Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful post-show podcast just said this about Mercedes Moné:

“I would expect her to be in AEW. That’s what I’m expecting. I think it will happen sooner than later.”

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Charly Caruso

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal