Notes on Serena Deeb, Samoa Joe, and Mercedes Mone
– Samoa Joe in the media scrum announced that AEW is starting a partnership with WB Games. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, starring Joe, there will be cross-promotion with them and AEW, game coming out at the end of next month.
– Samoa Joe also tweeted:
Damn, ankles gonna swell all these salty tears I’m drinking.
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 31, 2023
– Serena Deeb returns. An amazing vignette of Deeb was shown last night during AEW “World’s End”.
It's gonna be awesome when @SerenaDeeb Returns! pic.twitter.com/Lbi3M6fSv2 #AEW
— ✝☮☥Robert W. Kovach✞♓✝ (@RobKovach999) December 31, 2023
– Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful post-show podcast just said this about Mercedes Moné:
“I would expect her to be in AEW. That’s what I’m expecting. I think it will happen sooner than later.”