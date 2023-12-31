Notes on Serena Deeb, Samoa Joe, and Mercedes Mone

– Samoa Joe in the media scrum announced that AEW is starting a partnership with WB Games. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, starring Joe, there will be cross-promotion with them and AEW, game coming out at the end of next month.

– Samoa Joe also tweeted:

Damn, ankles gonna swell all these salty tears I’m drinking. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) December 31, 2023

– Serena Deeb returns. An amazing vignette of Deeb was shown last night during AEW “World’s End”.

– Sean Ross Sapp on his Fightful post-show podcast just said this about Mercedes Moné:

“I would expect her to be in AEW. That’s what I’m expecting. I think it will happen sooner than later.”

