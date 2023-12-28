Khan on Omega’s health, relationship with WBD, ratings, Europe, New York, more

Notes from today’s Worlds End media conference call…

– Tony Khan said going into New York market, and especially Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum, this time of year made sense to him. He also said the best ability is availability.

– Khan said Kenny Omega’s diverticulitis affected “a lot of things” when it came to the Worlds End card. He thought the best thing would be to rebuild the card and not just try to replace him which led to bringing in Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin.

– Khan said Mike Mansury, Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, Dean Malenko and several others were in his office Wednesday with different points and ideas.

– Asked about relationship with WBD, Khan said the relationship is amazing. He’s excited to work with WBD through 2024 and after that, there will be some exciting conversations to be had. He again said he has lots of interest in ROH and is holding their rights as a card to be played in AEW rights as he assumes there will be a lot of suitors for those rights. He said it would have to be a heck of an offer to get away from WBD.

– Asked about year over year rating declines with Dynamite and Rampage, Khan brings up how WWE Raw is also down in the 4th quarter year over year along with cable’s decline which is even more pronounced. He feels WWE would also say being down 8-10% compared to cable isn’t bad.

– Asked about holding PPVs in other European countries, Khan instead talked about the success of AEW All In in London and the $10 million gate revenue which he said gets lost in its relevancy. He said they may potentially take that step in the future with touring there, but the focus is all on London and that All In is one of the greatest achievements in wrestling history.

source: Wrestling Observer

