MJF on having his role in “The Iron Claw” being reduced, Danielson on working without full arm strength

– MJF Comments On having his role in “The Iron Claw” being Reduced

“There most certainly is [an extended scene]. I don’t know where it’s going to live. There was a scene where me and him were talking, but me and Sean both completely understood that listen, I want this film to succeed, and the film needed to be about the brothers. As fun as I had shooting that scene, realistically, it didn’t add to the overarching story and the importance of the story between the brothers and what they were going through in dealing with the pressures that their father put on them. It didn’t fit in the pieces of the puzzle.”

– Bryan Danielson says he did the entire Continental Classic without 100% strength in his right arm: (interview with NJPW)

“I’m in the twilight of my wrestling career, and Okada on his own, has taken away over 3 months of that. In the last year of my full-time pro wrestling career, he’s taken away THREE months.

I couldn’t hold my son for 2 months. I still don’t have full strength in my right arm, because I did come back a little bit early because people need me to come back.”

