Updates on McKenzie Mitchell and Dana Brooke

Dec 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Earlier today, the former WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell took to her Twitter and officially announced to the world that WrestleCon in April after the event organizers announced that she had joined the organization for the event. She is set to appear from April 4th to 7th, which means it will be going down at WrestleMania weekend. It is to be noted that this will be Mitchell’s first pro wrestling gig after her WWE release.

– The former Dana Brooke will be at WrestleCon. That appearance is exciting for her fans, especially those who want to meet her, but it also revealed her new post-WWE name in the process. The WrestleCon announcement announced that Dana Brooke is now going as Ashley Sebera. It appears that she has locked down her real name for use in the pro wrestling world.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Hollywood

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal