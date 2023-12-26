Updates on McKenzie Mitchell and Dana Brooke

– Earlier today, the former WWE personality McKenzie Mitchell took to her Twitter and officially announced to the world that WrestleCon in April after the event organizers announced that she had joined the organization for the event. She is set to appear from April 4th to 7th, which means it will be going down at WrestleMania weekend. It is to be noted that this will be Mitchell’s first pro wrestling gig after her WWE release.

See you in April✨ Happy Holidays everyone! 🎁🎄 https://t.co/AJ7fcsIY5t — McKenzie Mitchell (@mckenzienmitch) December 25, 2023

– The former Dana Brooke will be at WrestleCon. That appearance is exciting for her fans, especially those who want to meet her, but it also revealed her new post-WWE name in the process. The WrestleCon announcement announced that Dana Brooke is now going as Ashley Sebera. It appears that she has locked down her real name for use in the pro wrestling world.

